Holly Willoughby's striped skirt has This Morning viewers over the rainbow The ITV star delights fans with another stylish look...

Holly Willoughby always looks incredible - and many would say her signature style is colourful, rainbow-esque clothes. The ITV favourite looked incredible on Wednesday's This Morning, rocking a burgundy roll neck jumper and a rainbow, metallic striped skirt by Kate Spade, which you can pick up online for £250. The pricey buy is made with rich, jewel-tone striped pleats and sparkled as it caught the light. We particularly loved the dazzling metallic thread. Since Holly stepped out in it, the skirt has almost sold out online, with only two sizes left. Hurry if you wish to treat yourself! As always, the mother-of-three added her fave nude high heels.

Holly glittered in her rainbow skirt

One of Holly's most famous looks was back in 2017, when the blonde beauty looked absolutely fabulous for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, in the most striking rainbow-coloured mini dress by Ashish, which was worth £1,408. The colourful sequin stripes looked amazing paired with her pair of metallic silver heels by Casadei.

SHOP: £250, Kate Spade

Ahead of the episode, Holly shared a short clip of herself in the glittery number on Instagram, and captioned it: "The night I wore a rainbow! #jonathonrossshow #HWStyle."

Holly's rainbow dress she wore in 2017 kicked off the trend

This sent fans into a frenzy, despite the huge price tag. Holly strutting her stuff in the now iconic frock is one of her most viewed videos ever on her social media platforms.

MORE: Fashion faceoff! Carol Vorderman twins with Holly Willoughby

The rainbow trend exploded in 2016 and has never really left our fashion radar since. Multi-coloured stripes pack a powerful punch - not only do they make a statement but they also instantly jazz up any ensemble, meaning you can let the rest of your outfit have a day off! By adding a rainbow top, skirt, bag or heels, you are injecting a hunt of colour without looking like Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dream Coat.

READ: Holly Willoughby's already brought her Christmas jumper - and it's seriously festive

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.