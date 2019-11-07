Holly Willoughby reveals sweet Strictly Come Dancing ritual she has with her children The This Morning presenter enjoys sitting down to watch Strictly with her children

Holly Willoughby is just like the rest of the nation on a Saturday night, as she sits down with her family to watch Strictly Come Dancing. The This Morning presenter opened up about the sweet tradition she has with her children while chatting to contestants Anton du Beke and Emma Barton on Thursday's show. Discussing their low mark on Saturday night, Holly said that she guesses the scores of the dances with son Harry, ten, and Chester, five, and daughter Belle, eight. "I was sitting there trying to guess the score with the kids," Holly told the couple, admitting that she was surprised by the judges' reactions to their dance. "I was so upset, I thought you would be getting tens," she said.



While Holly is a huge fan of Strictly, she is yet to take part in the BBC One dance show herself – despite the fact that her co-stars Ruth Langsford and Dr Ranj have previously been contestants in the competition. However, she has previously showcased her skills during an impromptu dance with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice while he was on This Morning back in 2017. The star told Giovanni during their dance: "I am going to fall in love with you by the end of this," and the pro told her: "You're ready for Strictly!"

Holly is currently helping her children settle into the new school term, having recently gone away abroad over the half-term holidays. The family tend to go away every school holiday and have enjoyed trips to destinations including the Maldives and New York over the past year. While Holly loves her job, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum and so the school holidays are always something she looks forward to. She previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

