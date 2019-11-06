What Kevin Clifton told Alex Scott when the microphones were left on The pro dancer stepped in for Alex's partner Neil Jones for the second week running while he recovered from his injury

Kevin Clifton was the hero of the hour for the second week in a row on Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing, as the pro stepped in once again for injured Neil Jones. And while Kevin had just 45 minutes to learn an entire dance routine during Halloween week, leaving Alex Scott to teach him it, on Saturday night he was able to take the lead once again. On Wednesday, Strictly released a new video on Instagram, revealing what was said when the microphones were turned on during each couple's dance. Kevin can be heard choreographing Alex as they danced the American Smooth to Ain't No Mountain High Enough, telling her: "Slow, five, six seven." At the end of their dance, he then told the former footballer: "I'll carry you this way," as he held her in his arms.

Strictly's microphones revealed what Kevin Clifton told Alex Scott during their dance on Saturday

Watch Alex Scott and Neil Jones chat to HELLO!

Alex and Kevin's dance received rave reviews from the judges as well as an impressive 31 points. "I felt we saw you for the first time - I have to say this accidental partnership is working wonders," remarked Craig Revel Horwood, while his co-judge Motsi Mabuse added that she was "falling more and more in love with [Alex's] dancing." After their dance, Kevin wrote on his Instagram page: "What a great performance from @alexscott2 last night. Very proud! Improving so much. Thank you for letting me dance with you and thank you @mr_njonesofficial for your wicked choreography and direction."

MORE: Ola Jordan surprises fans with Strictly throwback photo

Alex and Neil have welcomed Kevin into their Strictly team

After finding out that she was through to the next round of the competition on Sunday night, Alex took to social media to share her relief, and express her gratitude towards Kevin for all his help. She wrote: "The support being shown by you all is just amazing and it doesn’t feel like enough but all I can keep saying is THANK YOU!! @keviclifton thank you for being so invested over these last two weeks not only just dancing with me but teaching and helping me improve. Alex was then quick to mention that along with Neil, they are squad goals. "@mr_njonesofficial we now have a squad #teamred #squadgoals," she wrote, to which Neil replied: "It’s the best squad ever #teamred."

READ: Christine Lampard shares very rare photo of her sister

Neil is keeping hopeful that he will be able to get back out on the dance floor this week night. On Tuesday, he answered a fan on Twitter who asked whether he'll be back in the competition on Saturday, and wrote: "It's positive at the moment but still I need to see." He also shared a snap of himself in recovery after suffering a grade one strain in his calf, where he was soaking in an ice bath. Posting a photo on his Instagram Stories, he captioned it: "Recovery time, ice ice baby."

Speaking about how he obtained the injury on It Takes Two, he explained: "It was during [a] movement, normally the gun was coming out and I thought the gun has hit me on the back of my leg and I looked and it was just the muscle, it just went. I've ripped muscles before but it wasn't painful. It was just a weird feeling that's all it takes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.