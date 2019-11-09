Lisa Armstrong celebrates incredible Strictly news The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist has been recognised for her hard work

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong certainly has something to celebrate this weekend! The makeup artist has worked on Strictly Come Dancing for 11 years and has had her talent and hard work recognised in the past, winning a CRAFT BAFTA along with her team in 2014. Now she is in the running for another award, as she shared with her Instagram followers on Friday. The 43-year old posted a screenshot showing her nomination for a Royal Television Craft and Design award, which she captioned: "So so thrilled.... #rtscraftnomination #proud #honoured #chuffed #makeup #strictly #teamwork x."

Lisa won a CRAFT BAFTA for her work on Strictly in 2011

Lisa is nominated in the Make Up Design - Entertainment & Non-Drama category, alongside Bean Ellis for Don't Forget the Driver and Jo Jenkins for Year of the Rabbit. Her fans were quick to congratulate her, writing: "Congratulations Lisa and good luck! Well deserved," "Well done Lisa," "You're the best," "Fabulous," and: "I hope you win!" Just a couple of weeks ago, it was Halloween week on Strictly, and the makeup, hair and costume team pulled out all the stops with a series of spooky looks for all the celebrities and their pro partners.

RELATED: Lisa Armstrong stuns fans with flawless makeup - take a look

Lisa celebrated her birthday the same weekend, sharing a photo of some of the lovely gifts she had received to her Instagram account, including three beautiful white bouquets alongside a Jo Malone gift bag. She wrote: "Feeling very overwhelmed and emotional...Thank you for all your kind words, happy birthdays, cards, flowers and presents." The former pop star shot to fame as part of short-lived 1990s group Deuce before switching gears to a career behind the scenes. Lisa and Ant married in 2006 and divorced in 2018.

The makeup artist was excited to share the happy news with her followers

MORE: Strictly's Lisa Armstrong shares rare photo with lookalike mum

While she's likely to be a fixture at Strictly for some time to come, Lisa is also set to appear as a guest judge on the next series of former Strictly contestant Stacey Dooley's BBC Three show, Glow Up, which follows ten makeup artists on their journey to become Britain's next makeup star.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.