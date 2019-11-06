Former Strictly star Ore Oduba posts moving tribute to wife Portia in honour of wedding anniversary The Strictly Come Dancing champion is a romantic at heart

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba shared the sweetest photo in honour of his wedding anniversary with wife Portia on Wednesday. The TV presenter, who won the fourteenth series of Strictly in 2016, posted the picture to his Instagram account. It showed himself and his bride in their wedding car after the ceremony, gazing into each other's eyes and seemingly about to kiss. Portia's loose blonde curls coordinated perfectly with her new husband's golden waistcoat and tie. The 33-year-old paid tribute to his wife, captioning the adorable behind-the-scenes moment: "How’d I get so lucky, FOUR incredible years. The best years of my life, happy anniversary @portiajett #loveyou."

Ore and Portia married in November 2015

Strictly pro Katya Jones, who escaped the dance-off with her partner Mike Bushell for the third time last week, was one of the first to comment. "Congratulations!!! Stunning couple," she wrote. Many of the dad-of-one's other followers were equally keen to wish Ore and Portia well. "Aww you two, she is a catch but you're not too bad yourself," commented one, while another wrote: "Happy anniversary you lovely pair!!" A third added: "Happy Anniversary to you and Portia, hope you have a lovely day." The happy couple share a baby boy, Roman, who was born in January 2018.

The couple share one-year-old son Roman

Ore won the show alongside professional dancer Joanne Clifton, who was part of Strictly between 2014 and 2016, also winning the Christmas special with Harry Judd in 2015. Before appearing on the dance competition, the presenter was best known for fronting children's TV show Newsround from 2008 to 2013. He now presents the BBC One game show Hardball and is also known for And They're Off! and Britain's Favourite Walks: Top 100. The star has also filled in for Steve Wright and Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman on their BBC Radio 2 shows.

