Strictly star Michelle Visage's two children Lillie and Lola are beautiful teens

Michelle Visage is currently competing for the Glitterball trophy in this year's Strictly Come Dancing, with her pro partner Giovanni Pernice putting her through her paces. And throughout the competition, the star is being supported back at home in the States by her husband David Case and their two daughters, Lillie, 19, and Lola, 17. While Michelle has a huge fanbase around the world – particularly for her role as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race – she tends to keep her family life away from the spotlight. However, the doting mum occasionally shares photos of her two teenage girls, and it's clear that she's very proud of them. So what do we know about Lillie and Lola? HELLO! has the lowdown…

Who are Michelle Visage's children?

Michelle Visage and her husband David Case are parents to Lillie and Lola. The family live in California, although Lillie is currently at university. While Michelle travels a lot to work and spends a lot of time in the UK, David is a stay-at-home dad. The RuPaul star previously opened up about the importance of her working to support her family during an interview with Lorraine. She told host Lorraine Kelly: "I am the sole breadwinner for a family of four. My husband is a stay-at-home dad. We don’t eat, we don't pay the bills, the rent, unless I work."

Michelle Visage's daughters' mental health struggles

The Strictly contestant has opened up about Lillie and Lola's struggles with mental health in the past. Most recently, the mother-of-two paid tribute to her youngest daughter in November by sharing a picture of the pair on Instagram that had been taken two years ago, to reflect on how far she had come. She wrote: "This is a 2 year old pic of me with my youngest daughter @lvvisage . Photos many times hide truths. She was not in a great place mental health wise in this shot but she has fought through the darkest times to arrive where she is today. Lola, you speaking out about your struggles helps so many others. I am so proud of you. You've got this and we are ALWAYS right behind you. If you know someone struggling with mental health issues, I know how hard it is because you don't know what to do. Neither do they. Please don't give up on them. Sometimes just knowing you are there could be a big help."

Michelle has also spoken about her oldest daughter Lillie, who has battled with anxiety and depression during her teenage years, as well as suicidal thoughts. Lillie appeared on podcast RuPaul: What's The Tee? with her mum in September 2018 where she opened up about her mental health and how after taking antidepressants she is now feeling in a much better place. On Lillie's 19th birthday in March, Michelle shared a heartfelt tribute to her, reflecting on mental health issues and how she has overcome them. She wrote: "Today is a holiday for most but for my hubby @jaxspenser and I, it's our very own special holiday. Our firstborn's birthday. Today our Lillie turns 19. She is a force to be reckoned with and we are so proud of her. She has publicly talked about her battles with mental health issues (if you haven't heard her episode of What's the Tee, go listen, it's very important - Episode 168) and she has just soared in the past year at life, with intention as nothing comes super easily."

The star continued: "@ludurdie we are so proud of you. We are so proud of your honesty to help others and proud of your fight and your will to never give up. We love your zest for travel, for all things adventurous and your passion and inquisitive nature. You are a magical human and we all love you so very much. HAPPY 19TH BIRTHDAY MY LOVE. Keep seeking, searching, writing and creating forever...." Michelle has also opened up about the family's adjustment to Lillie leaving home for university. She shared a photo of her firstborn back at home over the Christmas holidays last year, and wrote: "She's home for the holidays. I think that sending your kids off to college is a bigger adjustment for the parents sometimes than it is for the kid. Welcome home."

Michelle Visage's daughters on Strictly Come Dancing

While Lillie and Lola haven't flown to the UK to see Michelle dance in Strictly, they have appeared on the BBC One dance show via FaceTime during a VT before their mum's Rumba dance, which she dedicated to her two girls. Michelle was seen catching up with her girls during a break from rehearsals, and they were quick to tell her how proud of them they were. "Hi guys, my beautiful girls, how are you?" the star said, before her daughter Lola told her mum: "You're a great dancer and you're going to do really well this week, I'm sure of it."

Lola also told Michelle that she was sure that her dad would cry watching her perform her dance on Saturday after finding out that they were going to be doing the Rumba. "Dad's going to cry," she said. During the VT, Michelle opened up about how supportive her children had been throughout her Strictly journey. She said: "I got a call from my beautiful daughters, Lillie and Lola. My daughters watch every single week and when I go up to my dressing room the first thing I see is a message from my girls saying how amazing it looked."

