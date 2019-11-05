Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes worried about dog Maggie ahead of Bonfire Night The This Morning couple have been through the mills with their dog over the past few weeks

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are facing a new concern for their pet dog Maggie ahead of Tuesday evening's firework displays to mark Bonfire Night. The couple have opened up about their dog's fear of fireworks in the past, and in a segment on Loose Women ahead of the event, Ruth shared her worries with the rest of the panel as they debated whether or not fireworks should be banned to prevent pets from being frightened. Ruth admitted to having gone to the vets to get help for Maggie last year, and said that while it had worked, it had taken a lot of time. She said: "A vet did tell me, do your normal things close the curtains, put loud music and play with Maggie, it did work but an hour and a half later…"

In the discussion on Loose Women, the panel were debating how long firework displays should be allowed to carry on for, as the celebrations start before Bonfire Night, and carry on for weeks afterwards. Over the weekend, Eamonn had shared a photo on Instagram of himself holding onto Maggie as he tried to comfort her from the noise as fireworks were being set off near their home. "Just as she gets through her physical battles this past fortnight... along come the #Fireworks. Had to hold Maggie close this weekend. Hurts to see animals so frightened," he wrote in the caption.

Ruth and Eamonn's beloved rescue dog has been through a tough time over the past few weeks, resulting in two separate visits to the vets. In October, Maggie developed a wound and had to wear a collar for several days while it healed. Both Ruth and Eamonn shared photos of her on their social media accounts as they updated fans on her recovery, and Eamonn even asked for advice on how to help Maggie's injury, which the couple were very grateful for. A week later, the canine was injured again after jumping out of the car and dislocating her shoulder.

Eamonn and Ruth adopted the Border collie cross in 2011 after Eamonn fell in love with her at a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the Uxbridge Dogs Trust Centre. After showing a video of the pet to Ruth and their son Jack, they were soon convinced that she would make their family complete. In April, Eamonn shared a photo with Maggie in honour of National Pet Day, saying she had made him a better person. "8 years ago this little darling came into my life and made me a better person. She was a rescue dog and I couldn't understand why someone would not have cared for her before we came along," he wrote at the time.

