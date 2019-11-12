Loose Women's Andrea McLean introduces fans to new family member Andrea is best known for her role on the Loose Women panel

Andrea McLean has revealed that she's welcomed a new member to her family… an adorable little puppy named Teddy! The Loose Women star shared the news on Tuesday evening when preparing to go to an event, and in an Instagram story told the camera: "You may have noticed a little doggy pen in the corner there… we are fostering again! Yes, we are. Teddy! There he is. Teddy, say hi! Here he is. Hey Teddy! Smile! He's so cute. We have a slight problem with Teddy. We might not give him back. I know, technically we're fostering, but did you see him? What do we do? Do we keep him?"

A new puppy aside, it's been a busy month for Andrea, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday. Speaking to HELLO! about reaching such an important milestone, the mother-of-two revealed her plans for the next decade, and added that a move to LA might be on the cards. The presenter explained: "Nick and I had an amazing trip to LA… We spent some time out there and had some really interesting meetings. We're looking to expand the website and make it global and as I get older, I'm a lot less frightened of putting myself out there in case I fail. What I realise now if you don't try then really you're kind of failing anyway."

Andrea introduced her fans to little Teddy

Andrea's glitzy 50th bash was held at the Langham Hotel, and featured a Caribbean theme with decorations made by fellow Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon's sister, Jemma. Speaking about the fabulous theme, Andrea explained: "I wanted to recreate that school disco feeling where you turn up and you know all of your mates there, all your favourite songs playing and it's just dancing all night."

She continued: "I grew up in Trinidad and Tobago, but I'm Scottish so I wanted that mix - we decorated with flags of the Caribbean, Scottish flags and the vibe was very Caribbean and breezy. I wanted everyone to walk in and go, 'Wow! This is amazing!'"

