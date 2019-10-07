Inside Andrea McLean's lavish hotel suite: The star's 50th birthday party look and her fabulous New Look shoes! HELLO! joined the Loose Women host for her party prep

Andrea McLean looked stunning for her 50th birthday party at London's luxurious Langham Hotel on Thursday evening. The Loose Women host wowed guests in a gorgeous metallic dress with a thigh-high split and the coolest rose gold heels we've seen in ages. HELLO! was invited up to the star's incredible hotel suite – think the suite in Pretty Women but bigger – to chat to Andrea while she got ready for the evening's celebrations. We got all the inside details on the glamorous mum-of-two's birthday look, from her hair and makeup products to her full outfit. Andrea and husband Nick Feeney were in great spirits as they prepared for her big 50th bash – and the champagne was in full flow.

Andrea's amazing metallic dress was by the designer Gomez Grazia and the star teamed her fabulous frock with some heels by New Look – yes New Look! The Rose Gold Leather-Look Strappy Stiletto Heels are currently available to buy on the store's website for just £29.99 and come in sizes three to nine. There's surely going to be a rush on these now.

The TV presenter added even more glitz to her ensemble with a pretty layered necklace from Accessorize and hoop earrings by & Other Stories. Her husband Nick looked equally dapper in a navy blazer by River Island.

Andrea's beauty look was flawless too. Her hair and makeup artist Penelope Ryan revealed that all the cosmetics used to create the star's party look were vegan. Hair products were by Kevin Murphy and she used a range of makeup brands: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation, Pillow Talk lipstick and Brown Lift Three-Way Shape and Hourglass Ambient Light Blush and Caution Extreme Mascara.

The star's shimmering eyeshadow was by Anastasia Beverley Hills in burnt orange and red ochre shades, her eyeliner was Smashbox and Penelope added some Eyelure Individuals lashes to create that full lash effect.

Andrea's concealer was Urban Decay Naked Skin. To complete Andrea's look, the makeup artist used the Kat Von D contouring palette and a highlighter by Slay Cosmetics.

The party had a fun Caribbean theme with a gorgeous Vegan cake created by GC Couture and decorations by fellow Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon's very own sister, Jemma.

Andrea guests included Gloria Hunniford and Brenda Edwards, This Morning's Dr Ranj and Dr Zoe, Michelle Heaton, Liz Earle, Karen Millen, Keith Lemon and his wife, Jill Carter.

In her birthday speech, Andrea said: "On Loose Women, there's always someone in the audience whose birthday it is, and now it's my turn!"

