Andrea McLean makes exciting family announcement live on Loose Women This will be lovely!

Anything can happen on Loose Women, and on Tuesday, anchor Andrea McLean made a big decision concerning her family live on air. The panellists had been discussing their animals after Brenda Edwards revealed that she had adopted two kittens that had been brought onto the show on Monday's episode. Discussing her own situation, Andrea opened up about her beloved dog Jackson who sadly passed away last year, before making a bold announcement. She said: "Obviously we've lost Jackson and we have been fostering dogs from Battersea, and you guys have made me realise that after the summer I want to get a dog."

Andrea McLean announced that she was going to get a dog live on Loose Women

The news is sure to go down well with Andrea's family, who were just as devastated as she was when Jackson died. The star is a doting mum to son Finlay, 17, and daughter Amy, 12, and has been married to husband Nick Feeney since November 2017. Jackson tragically died while Andrea was away filming Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Nick had called her from the UK to tell her the sad news, and Andrea was left to console her children on the phone. "It sounds like such a small thing but actually it was huge, the day I got told my dog died," she told Metro. "My dog is a huge part of my life, and dealing with that over the phone, calming down the children, sorting them out, and walking into the house and the dog that I'd had throughout, to open the door and he wasn't there, I was dealing with that as well. So there was a whole lot going on in my head."

The Loose Women star sadly lost her dog Jackson last year

Andrea had announced that Jackson had died during a live episode of Loose Women last November. Breaking down in tears, the star told the panel: "I can't believe it, my dog Jackson died. Gosh, I didn't think I would get upset. It happened a couple of weeks ago. He was a huge part of our life. A dog is a member of your family." Andrea then went on to talk about the impact Jackson had on her life, and how he had been "the man in my life."

Andrea with husband Nick Feeney and her daughter Amy

On introducing her dog to husband Nick, Andrea explained that it had been a big deal. She said: "I was with Jackson longer than my ex-husband. Draw your conclusions! When he [Nick] first came to the door, I was like, I hope they get on. Literally, when Nick came in through the door, time stopped and heart eyes came out of Jackson's eyes. Barry White music played. He fell in love with him, Jackson followed Nick around. He died in Nick's arms."

