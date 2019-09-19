Andrea McLean's children Finlay and Amy are so grown up in new photo with famous mum The Loose Women panellist shared a rare photo of her children for a very special cause

Loose Women star Andrea McLean is a doting mum to son Finlay, 17, and daughter Amy, 12, and on Thursday she delighted fans after sharing a rare picture of the three of them on her Twitter account. The mother-of-two is among the celebrities who have taken part in the Together for Alder Hey Matalan campaign. The fashion brand has created some special pyjamas to help support the children's charity, and many famous faces including Lydia Bright have got behind it by taking a photo wearing the new design. In the photo Andrea shared, the trio were pictured lying on a bed upside down all hand-in-hand and wearing the pyjamas. Finlay even modelled the brand's matching eye mask. In the caption, Andrea wrote: "The kids and I in our @Matalan pyjamas this morning to support today's #TogetherForAlderHey @AlderHey @AlderHeyCharity #childrenscharity."

Loose Women star Andrea McLean and her two children Finlay and Amy

The TV personality shares Finlay with her ex-husband Nick Green, and Amy with her second husband Steve Toms. Andrea lives in Surrey with her children and husband Nick Feeney, who she married in November. Speaking about finding love again to HELLO! ahead of their wedding, Andrea said: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."

MORE: Meghan Markle banned from wearing engagement ring from Prince Harry on Suits set

Andrea with son Finlay at his prom

READ: Victoria Beckham shares unseen video of daughter Harper at LFW

Late last year, Andrea gave fans an insight into her parenting style during an episode of Loose Women, where she revealed that she had told a little white lie to help protect her children online during a discussion on whether or not parents should look at their children's phones. The former weather girl explained: "I told Finlay that I had a company that checks every website that has looked at on any phone or computer in the house, and that each month I print it out to keep an eye on everyone," she said. "He nearly died," she laughed. Andrea then added: "It doesn’t really exist, and I have since told him that I trust him and have taken the website down."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.