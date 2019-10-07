Andrea McLean poses for rare photo with her son – and he looks EXACTLY like this Hollywood star The Loose Women star recently celebrated her 50th birthday with HELLO!

Andrea McLean celebrated her landmark 50th birthday last week, and HELLO! was lucky enough to be invited to her island paradise-themed party, where she was joined by famous friends and family members – including her two children, Finlay and Amy. The Loose Women star looked incredible in a show-stopping sequined gown – but onlookers couldn't help but notice her son Finlay and his extraordinary resemblance to Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield!

Andrea celebrated her birthday at the Langham Hotel in London

One photo from inside the star-studded party, which was held at the Langham Hotel on Thursday night, sees Andrea and her husband Nick Feeney posing with their children, with Nick's daughter Tia looking sensational in a white one-shouldered knee-length gown. Finlay, meanwhile, is dressed in jeans, a white open-necked shirt, tie and waistcoat – and the similarities to Spider-Man actor Andrew are remarkable.

Andrea McLean pictured with her husband, Tia and Finlay at her 50th party

Finlay is Andrea's eldest child. She welcomed her son in October 2001 with her then-husband, BBC producer Nick Green. Amy was born in November 2006 during her relationship with her former Our House co-presenter Steve Toms; the couple married in August 2009 but announced their separation in January 2012. Two years later, in January 2016, Andrea revealed she was living with her partner of two years Nick Feeney – a businessman she met on a blind date set up by Loose Women makeup artist Donna May Clitheroe. The happy couple have been married since November 2017.

MORE: Andrea McLean opens up about her HUGE plans after turning 50

Loose Women star Andrea has been married to Nick since November 2017

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of their wedding, Andrea said: "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life. It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."