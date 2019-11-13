Stacey Solomon found herself in Joe Swash's bad books on Tuesday night! The sweet couple stepped out together to attend the ITV Palooza, held at the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank, London – Stacey’s first red carpet appearance since the couple welcomed their son Rex in May. And while the pair clearly had a fantastic time at the star-studded event, Stacey was desperate to get home to her three sons. The 30-year-old shared a series of Instagram Stories with her fans on the night, including one filmed as the couple headed home. In the clip, Loose Women favourite Stacey admits with a laugh, "Joe's not happy that I made him leave early!" Joe then interjects, "I bought a new jacket and waistcoat. Wasted!!" "He's fuming!" his girlfriend concludes. "I'm sorry!" In her caption for the video, Stacey further explained: "There is an after party happening now but Joe and I are on our way home… loved being out, for about an hour, now I'm desperate to get home and see those pickles!"

Stacey and Joe have been dating for around three years now, and on 23 May welcomed little Rex, their first baby together. Stacey is also a mum to sons Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe has a 12-year-old son, Harry, from his previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey stunned on Tuesday night in a tiered multi-coloured metallic gown, which she complemented with a pair of gold open-toed heels and statement drop earrings. Prior to her evening out, the TV favourite joked that Joe might not recognise her. Taking to Instagram, she shared: "Last event of the day. Can't wait to get back to the boys but also excited to be dressed up and on my way to meet Joe so that we can go out together… not sure if he will recognise me!!"

She later shared two close-up photos, showcasing her stunning hair and makeup ahead of her night out, writing: "Feeling beautiful. And nervous, and excited, and bad about being excited. Off OUT OUT with @realjoeswashy for a special work night. I'm excited to be dressed up and out with Joe for the first time in AGES (hoping he will recognise me) But at the same time really missing the pickles, haven't seen them all day, so I can't wait to get back to them and stare at them while they sleep like a complete stalker. P.S was nervous to post these pictures and to say that I was 'feeling beautiful' in case everyone thought 'alright big head!' But then I thought 'sod it, I do feel beautiful'. P.P.S there is a filter on these pictures because they were a bit bright for the eyes. Hope you’re all having a lovely Tuesday."