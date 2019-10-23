Stacey Solomon shares sweet video of baby Rex playing – and he's growing up so fast The Loose Women star gave birth in May

Stacey Solomon shared the cutest video of her baby son Rex to Instagram on Wednesday – and he's looking so grown up! The tiny tot was born at the end of May and is already full of personality. In the short clip, he could be seen lying on a rug in his bedroom, rolling around under a small wooden frame and playing with the toys that dangled from it. He wore a sweet white babygro with grey print, and grinned and kicked his feet as he played, seeming absorbed in his task. The mum-of-three captioned the video: "I absolutely love spending time with him in his room… I love the warm colours and rainbows and just the fun feeling in here. I can't wait for it to be completely finished."

Stacey shared the video of baby Rex playing on Wednesday

The Loose Women presenter has been slowly making over Rex's room as well as the rest of the house that she shares with younger sons Leighton, 11, Zachary, seven, and her partner, former EastEnders actor Joe Swash. Last week, she shared the results of a fabulous kitchen makeover with her social media followers, after she ordered a set of fridge dividers and threw out all her expired condiments.

Her efforts have been a little delayed by her busy schedule, with the former X Factor star launching a popular new clothing range with high-street retailer Primark earlier this month. The 30-year-old told HELLO! about her favourite picks, revealing: "I love the giant teddy coat! I feel like that can hide a multitude of sins, I can go out in my pyjamas and no one will know. I'm obsessed with the jeans because I live in stretchy, high-waisted, comfy jeans. I love the slogan jumper; I'll live in that as well."

Stacey's Loose Women colleagues supported her at her Primark launch

Her new friend, cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch, should help keep her on track, though – and there's a benefit for baby Rex too! Stacey revealed on Tuesday that her youngest son has formed a friendship with the Instagram star's son Ronnie, and the two mums have been unable to resist dressing the two boys alike, most recently putting them in a pair of sweet "My Best Friend" onesies.

