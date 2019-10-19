Stacey Solomon reveals secret heartache for Joe Swash after baby Rex was born The Loose Women panellist opened up about why Rex's arrival was bittersweet for Joe on Friday's show

Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash welcomed their first baby – son Rex - together in May, but admitted on Friday's Loose Women that it had been a bittersweet time for her partner. During a conversation about bereavement following the death of a parent, Stacey reflected on Joe's heartache that he would never be able to introduce Rex to his dad – who died suddenly when he was just 11. She said: "It is a trauma and I am always surprised that people are surprised that you grieve forever. Joe lost his dad when he was 11 and it has had a fundamental impact on his life, especially when huge life events happen – even if they are positive."

Stacey Solomon opened up about the secret trauma Joe Swash faced following Rex's arrival

She continued: "When we had Rex, it was trauma. At the same time as being the most wonderful thing in the world." Joe is also dad to 12-year-old son Harry, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton. The former X Factor finalist added that Joe was "resilient" and an "incredible person" but that the grief of his dad will always have a huge impact on his life.

MORE: Victoria Beckham asks fans for advice after suffering from eye allergy

Rex is Stacey and Joe's first child together

Stacey and Joe have been dating since 2016 and recently Joe revealed that he knew that his girlfriend was "the one" after they met in Australia while filming I'm A Celebrity's sister show, Extra Camp. Stacey. meanwhile, gushed about Joe during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky."

READ: Zoe Ball fights back tears as she supports son Woody in The Circle final

Stacey recently paid tribute to Joe and thanked him for being an amazing father. She shared a new picture of the two of them together and wrote in the caption: "Realised I haven't posted a picture of Joe and me on our own since before Rex was born. I think it's a combination of loving a family picture and momentary dislike for each other. All jokes aside, I take the mickey out of him a LOT and moan at him MOST days but I bloody love this man. He brings me endless hours of laughter both with and at him, he loves me so much it makes my stomach happy and he is the best father and male role model I could ever wish for. So I forced him outside with me to sit on a soggy hay bale so I could get a picture with him in front of the autumn door to show my appreciation. I do love you @realjoeswashy very much."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.