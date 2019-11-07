Loose Women star Stacey Solomon shoots her family Christmas card! The popular panellist welcomed baby son Rex in May

Stacey Solomon is already getting into the Christmas spirit! The Loose Women star has shot her family Christmas card – the first since the arrival of her baby son Rex in May. Stacey took to Instagram Stories to update fans on her plans, appearing in a photo with little Rex on her hip. Both mother and son can be seen wearing Christmas jumpers, while Stacey is also sporting some fun, festive present earrings. She captioned the snapshot: "I know it's a bit early to wear a Christmas jumper… I love making family Xmas cards to send to our families, it's one of my favourite things at Xmas!! Can't wait to see it and show you…"

Stacey Solomon revealed she has shot her family Christmas card

The festive snap comes days after Stacey, 30, was forced to address reports that she had secretly married partner Joe Swash during a recent family holiday in the Maldives. The TV star sent fans into a frenzy when she shared a photo showing the group - including Stacey's three sons, Zachary, 11, Leighton, seven, and little Rex - posing on the beach in matching attire. Furthermore, some fans were also convinced Joe was wearing a wedding ring.

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez captures sweet family moment with baby Mia

But on Tuesday, Stacey addressed the reports on social media. Taking to Instagram Stories, she appeared in a video with 37-year-old Joe, and said: "We just need to clear this up, I didn't realise while we were away that lots of people had messaged and commented that they thought that we had got married."

MORE: Strictly star Katya Jones reveals why she won't remove her wedding ring

She continued: "I am only just reading through them now, thinking ‘Oh my god, this has gone a bit weird.’" "We are not married," Joe interjected. Stacey added: "We wouldn't secretly get married anyway as I would be so over the moon about it that I would be telling everyone. And all our families would be there too, Joe's family and my family would all be there if we were going to get married. I don't even think you can get married in the Maldives unless you are Maldivian?"

Stacey and Joe sparked wedding speculation with this photo

While Joe and Stacey haven't tied the knot just yet, they didn't rule out marriage in the future. "Joe's rings that he wears are not wedding rings," Stacey told viewers. Joe then explained: "They are my dad's rings, he passed away when I was a kid and I wear them for good luck. And I am sure that once we get married I will replace them with a wedding ring." Looking at her boyfriend, Stacey replied: "No, you can keep them and wear both!" "Sorry everyone, we are not married," she added. "No, not yet," said Joe.