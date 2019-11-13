Peter Andre and son Junior look identical in gorgeous new picture The TV star and his eldest son are like two peas in a pod!

There's no denying that Junior Andre has taken after his father Peter Andre in the looks department! The doting dad took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to share a gorgeous photo from a new shoot with his 14-year-old son – much to the surprise of his fans. "Thanks for this shot @rjpphotographyuk. Love you my son @officialjunior_andre," wrote Peter. The 46-year-old shares Junior and 12-year-old daughter Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Fans rushed to comment on the likeliness, with one stating: "Your son looks so much like you Peter." Another remarked: "Lovely picture, he's double of his dad." A third post read: "Junior is the image of you." A fourth fan added: "What a gorgeous pair. He is your double x." Peter is also a doting dad to five-year-old daughter Amelia and a son Theo, who will turn three on 22 November.

MORE: Peter Andre gives big seal of approval to daughter Princess' new hobby

Meanwhile, the post comes shortly after Peter revealed that he wouldn't let his son Junior appear on Love Island - despite meeting his ex-wife Katie on reality TV series, I'm A Celebrity. Peter wants his teenage boy, who is currently in school and has a drama scholarship, to focus on studies rather than a career in reality TV. "I've told him, 'You're 14, work as hard as you can to get the grades to go to university,'" he revealed to new! magazine. "If he chooses to go, great, but if he wants to move into entertainment, I'll back him."

MORE: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner make their first red-carpet appearance as newlyweds

"I want him to concentrate on schooling and so far he's doing well," he added. "He's got a drama scholarship so he's heading the right way. He wants to do acting and I love that because it's a great focus for him."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.