Peter Andre admits he spilt black coffee on the Queen's carpet at Buckingham Palace

Peter Andre has admitted his visit to Buckingham Palace in May didn't all go to plan – when he spilt black coffee on the Queen's carpet. The dad-of-four was invited to an event with his wife Emily MacDonagh to present the Duke of Edinburgh gold awards in May, which was attended by the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward, and Princess Eugenie.

Writing in his new! Magazine column, Peter said he had been honoured to receive the invite to the prestigious event, but was mortified when the hot drink fell out of his hands and on to the Queen's carpet. The singer said he was so embarrassed he even begged staff to hide the stain from her.

"I was freaking out and begged the royal staff not to tell the Queen. She might have made me pay for it, which would have probably cost more than the whole village I live in!" Peter wrote. The 46-year-old and Emily visited Buckingham Palace together in May, where they showed their support for the armed forces at an event to honour The Not Forgotten Association (NFA) – a charity which "puts the fun, enthusiasm, energy and enjoyment back into the lives of those who have proudly served their country and are now suffering".

Peter made no reference to the embarrassing incident at the time, instead posting a series of adorable images of himself and Emily on his Instagram page, writing: "So privileged to support our armed forces today at Buckingham Palace. Emily and I feel so lucky to be invited to these things and we thank everybody. Loved meeting so many of you aged from 104 down to early 20s. You are heroes #nfassociation."

The accident doesn't appear to have put Peter off drinking coffee though; he is currently preparing to release his own range of coffee machines and coffee beans, called Coffee by Andre, after three years of preparation. Teasing the launch on Instagram in October, Peter told fans: "Real soon. The machines, the beans and all the in betweens. I will show you guys how to make an amazing coffee at home. Flat whites like they do in Oz/ NZ. Perfect cappuccino and amazing shots of full crema espresso. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love my coffee."

