Peter Andre shares rare picture of wife Emily with their children from This Morning

Peter Andre has delighted his fans after posting a rare picture with his wife Emily and their two children from the set of Thursday's Halloween episode of This Morning. The couple, who are doting parents to five-year-old Amelia and two-year-old Theodore, rarely share photos of their kids on social media - and while their faces are never shown, this new snap was certainly a welcome surprise! The photo also saw the young family post alongside hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who were dressed in Wizard of Oz costumes.

"I'm not really a wizard but I am from Oz," wrote Peter in the caption. "What a lovely morning. Thanks @hollywilloughby @schofe Emily and the kids loved it @itv @thismorning." His followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "Aww lovely photo, and fun memories for the kids! I loved this morning's show! Xx." Another remarked: "Peter it was a real pleasure to meet you and your beautiful family today. I was one of the witches." A third post read: "Fab. I totally enjoy This Morning... this morning I was laughing all the way through! Cheered my day up."

The 46-year-old star covered his children's faces with pumpkin emojis. He previously revealed that it was his wife Emily's decision not to post photos of their faces, telling Closer magazine: "There are some parents that don't want to do it and you've got to respect that as well. Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it so I've got to respect that." He added: "I still get away with little things... There's been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces.

"Milly's and Theo, they're just so cute. See, I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments, and you want to show everyone just like 99% of the world does on Facebook - they put pictures on of their kids because they're proud of them. I love doing that but I also understand that not everyone wants that so I've got to respect that. I get it."

