Peter Andre gives big seal of approval to daughter Princess' new hobby

Peter Andre is one proud father! The 46-year-old has expressed his pride after his eldest daughter Princess showed a keen interest in surfing - something the Australian star really approves of. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday to share a snap of the 12-year-old on a surfing board, Peter gushed: "My little surfer girl. It's the Aussie in her, even though she's not an Aussie. I wish I could take credit for this shot but it was her friend's ma that took it. Great shot." [sic]

Fans of the star quickly rushed to post lovely comments, with one saying: "Beautiful picture of a beautiful and talented girlie." Another remarked: "That is a very beautiful photo. The colours are amazing and the smile on her face lights up the photo." A third fan agreed, writing: "I agree she’s a beautiful girl and the water and activity looks amazing." A fourth post read: "Such a beautiful, natural photo of a gorgeous wee girl." [sic]

Peter shares Princess and her 14-year-old brother Junior with his ex-wife Katie Price. He is also a doting dad to five-year-old daughter Amelia and a son Theo, who will turn three in November. The sweet post comes shortly after Peter uploaded a rare picture with his wife Emily MacDonagh and their two children from the set of Thursday's Halloween episode of This Morning.

The couple rarely share photos of their kids on social media - and while their faces are never shown, this new snap was certainly a welcome surprise! The photo also saw the young family pose alongside hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who were dressed in Wizard of Oz costumes. "I'm not really a wizard but I am from Oz," wrote Peter in the caption. "What a lovely morning. Thanks @hollywilloughby @schofe Emily and the kids loved it @itv @thismorning."

During last week's chat with HELLO!, Peter was asked about him and wife's busy schedules. "Because I'm doing Good Morning Britain at the moment, filling in for Richard Arnold, I'm kind of reporting on this tomorrow morning. Sometimes our hours are different but we're good a team – a great team," he said.

