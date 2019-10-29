Peter Andre struggles to remove a snake from his two-year-old son's leg The Mysterious Girl singer attended

Peter Andre was forced to help wrestle a snake off his son Theo's leg on Tuesday and it seems the tot wasn't phased by the reptile at all! In the short video, posted to Instagram, a snake can clearly be seen coiling itself around little Theo's leg during a visit to Chessington World of Adventures.

The doting dad shared the encounter on Instagram, adding the caption: "I think he handled it pretty well. Bista and Grace trying not to wet themselves (Grace is the one with the crazy laugh) whilst Theo let’s me gently TRY and remove king flipping Kong. All he says is 'he’s on my shoe' love him."

Many of the father-of-four's followers were quick to praise Theo's bravery. One wrote: "Bless him, he did well there!" While another replied: "OMG bless him! Such a brave boy, aww!" One fan of Pete's even went so far as to say: "Wow what an absolute sweetheart! Think at just 2! That is amazing and brave. Either of mine at that age would probably have freaked."

The theme park is known for housing all sorts of animals, including lions, tigers and giraffes, so we're sure Pete and his family were kept entertained all day long.

It's already shaping up to be a busy week for the 46-year-old. On Monday night the star made an appearance at Pride of Britain, which honours some of the UK's bravest and most extraordinary people. Notably absent from Pete's side was his wife Emily MacDonagh, and the Mysterious Girl hitmaker spoke exclusively to HELLO! about her absence, explaining: "Emily's at work, she's doing a great thing with the NHS." Emily, 30, who shares two young children with Pete, is a junior doctor at a hospital in Surrey.

