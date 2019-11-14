Gino D'Acampo leaves fans confused after sharing photo of himself getting arrested Gino debuted a new look recently on This Morning

Gino D’Acampo left fans confused on Wednesday he shared a photo of himself getting arrested to Twitter, along with the caption: "I don’t think she liked the bandana!" The picture clearly depicts the celebrity chef handcuffed and being walked into a building by what appears to be a law enforcement officer, complete with a baton and badge.

Needless to say, Gino's fans were left puzzled by the picture and took to Twitter to tell the father-of-three so. One concerned follower tweeted: "Gino, what did you do?" with another adding: "What's going on?"

I don’t think she liked the bandana!!!!....GDx pic.twitter.com/Rzkvg1LIDc — Gino D'Acampo (@Ginofantastico) November 13, 2019

Gino shared the snap on Twitter

The 43-year-old has faced scrutiny in recent weeks for his fashion choices, and has taken to wearing a bandanna during most outings. Earlier in November, Gino debuted his new look on This Morning when he appeared to promote his new show, Gordon, Gino and Fred: The American Roadtrip.

Viewers were intrigued by his new appearance, which included a bandana, sunglasses, and bracelets. Fans on Twitter teased that it made him look like a rock star, commenting: "Gino D'Acampo is on This Morning and appears to be dressed as Keith Richards," and: "Is that Gino or Bruce Springsteen?"

When Phillip Schofield asked the 43-year-old about the new look, the chef revealed it was the result of his time spent Stateside. "This is what I looked like most of the filming time. I want to grow my hair and it was very hot there so the only solution that I had is that someone sold these bandanas and I wanted to put them on my head so I could keep cool."

The next series of the chef's popular programme will see Gino and his colleagues, Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, on a food tour of the United States.

