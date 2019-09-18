Gino D'Acampo reveals the adorable way he keeps daughter Mia entertained The This Morning chef is a doting dad to three children

Gino D'Acampo is such a sweet dad! The This Morning chef rarely shares photos of his three children, but recently he posted a picture on Instagram of himself with his seven-year-old daughter Mia, and revealed the sweet way he was keeping her entertained. In the photo, Mia was full of concentration while giving her famous dad a pedicure. In the caption, Gino wrote: "Anything to keep her busy and most importantly quiet. Let's hope it will come off easy," he wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Best daddies do this," while another wrote: "Brilliant! Your daughter is stunning." A third joked: "Don't lie Gino, you asked her to give you a pedicure!"

This Morning chef Gino D'Acampo and his daughter Mia

Mia was recently the star of the show as she featured with Gino in the recent adverts for his collaboration with Iceland. The duo were filmed in Sardinia to promote the chef's new food range with the supermarket chain, and Mia enjoyed the experience so much that it's inspired her to work on TV. Chatting to New at the beginning of September, Gino said: "She declared, after the day of filming in Sardinia, 'I want to be an actress and I want to do TV.' Since then, she has spent a lot of time practising singing and dancing in the mirror! She's a natural in front of the camera, the same as I was when I was younger."

Gino's daughter Mia loves cooking just like her dad

Gino shares Mia and sons Luciano and Rocco, with wife Jessica. The couple have been married since 2002 and met when Gino was just 19. While he is no doubt a fun dad, the TV chef has admitted in the past that his children know that he is the one that wears the trousers. He told Woman magazine: "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend'." He added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

The chef lives in Hertfordshire with his family, and while he loves to cook, his wife also treats them to a special Sunday meal. He told Hertfordshire Life: "On a Sunday, Jessie will cook for all of us, and we all really look forward to it." Gino added that he prefers dinner parties to any celebrity parties. "I much prefer them to flashy showbiz bashes. I'd much prefer to be at home with my family than go out." There is no wonder that Gino adores staying in too. He said of his home: "We have a big garden; there's a swimming pool, and we keep chickens. I love them. I love getting up in the morning and collecting the eggs."

