This Morning viewers react to chef Gino D'Acampo's new look The celebrity chef's son is dating Gordan Ramsay's daughter

Celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo debuted a new look on the This Morning sofa this week. The star, who can usually be found whipping up delicious treats for hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to enjoy, appeared on the show on Tuesday so that the pair could grill him about his ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred: The American Roadtrip. As the name suggests, the next series of the popular programme will see Gino and his colleagues, Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, on a food tour of the United States.

Gino appeared on the show to promote a new series of Gordon, Gino and Fred

While details of the show were intriguing, This Morning viewers were more fascinated by Gino's choice of outfit, which included a bandana, sunglasses, and bracelets. Fans on Twitter teased that it made him look like a rock star, commenting: "Gino D'Acampo is on This Morning and appears to be dressed as Keith Richards," and: "Is that Gino or Bruce Springsteen?"

MORE: Gino D'Acampo breaks silence on his son dating Gordon Ramsay's daughter

When Phillip asked the 43-year-old about the new look, the chef revealed it was the result of his time spent Stateside. "This is what I looked like most of the filming time," the dad-of-three admitted. "I want to grow my hair and it was very hot there so the only solution that I had is that someone sold these bandanas and I wanted to put them on my head so I could keep cool."

The This Morning hosts teased Gino about his new look

The chef, who was born in Naples, also talked about wanting to return to his homeland in future to breed horses, even though he has no experience of the animal. "I don't know anything about breeding horses, I will have help from the people who are going to sell them to me, but I want to do everything myself," he said.

READ: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of daughter Belle celebrating Halloween in the sweetest way

Gino recently confirmed that his 17-year-old son Luciano is dating Gordon's daughter Tilly, who is also 17. " I don't want to say a lot because it is none of my business. But what a great pleasure I have knowing that my son is dating Gordon's daughter, just to really annoy him," he joked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.