Gino D'Acampo sparks controversy after sharing photo of daughter The chef is currently starring in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on ITV

Gino D'Acampo has divided opinion with a photo of his daughter laying across his chest. In the snap, shared to Instagram, Gino can be seen cuddling up to his seven-year-old daughter Mia in bed. Many of the celebrity chef's fans found the post adorable and replied: "Such a beautiful pic!", "Beautiful photo, this is life and family is everything," and "Nothing like cuddles with papa! Every little girl's hero."

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay and Gino D'Acampo left surprised as children go on dinner date together

Others, however, expressed their concern and flocked to the comments section to say so. One wrote, "Feeling slightly uncomfortable and awkward, maybe should have been a family pic for your eyes and your family," while another posted: "This picture kinda looks a bit wrong!" Another noted: "It's a lovely picture but like the other comments I'm afraid for the backlash."

Gino shared the snap on Instagram

The chef, who is currently starring in Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, is known for being close to his family, and not long after the picture was shared, the dad-of-three defended the post in question in a video of him chatting to Mia about the original photograph. He captioned the video: "Something to think about.......I wish you all a Happy New Year.....GD."

In the clip, he says to his daughter: "Do you know, last time I put a picture of me and you in the bed having kisses and cuddles, a lot of people thought it was weird. I thought it was nice because we can do cuddling and I love you so much." After giving her a peck on the forehead, Mia asked: "Why did they think it was weird?"

Gino replied: "I don't know. I think they're the weird ones. Nothing wrong with dad and daughter cuddling in bed, right? What message shall we give these people?" Mia then cheekily made a rude gesture to the camera, which seemed to genuinely surprise her dad, who gasped in shock before he burst out laughter, telling her: "Mummy's going to kill you!" Gino's followers were quick to agree with the dad-and-daughter-duo, with one commenting: "Completely agree girl. Nothing wrong about cuddling your dad for as long as want, it's precious moments you will never forget."

He and wife Jessica Morrison share three children together, Mia, seven, Rocco,14, and Luciano, 17. The This Morning star often shares adorable family moments on Instagram, and on Sunday posted another picture of himself and Mia playing with building blocks. Gino hilariously added the caption: "She is now upset that I took over her game... what about sharing?" and fans were quick to share their own anecdotes. One wrote: "Girls are the worst my four sons always shared!" and another added: "I'm like that with my kids! Too funny."

