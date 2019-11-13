Lisa Armstrong shares emotional post and fans rush to comfort her - including Strictly stars Ant McPartlin's ex-wife is still reeling from the loss of her dad

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong posted a heartfelt tribute to her Instagram account on Wednesday. The makeup artist shared a photo of her late father Derek in honour of the six-month anniversary of his death in May this year. The photo showed Lisa as a child, beaming with happiness as her dad enveloped her in a warm hug and smiled at the camera. The 43-year-old, who is head of hair and makeup at Strictly Come Dancing, captioned the sweet snap with an emotional message in remembrance of her father.

Lisa is a BAFTA-winning makeup artist for her work on Strictly

Lisa wrote: "6 months today..... time flys but it doesn’t get any easier. #stillcantbelievehesgone #mypops #rip," and added three crying emojis. Her followers were quick to express their sympathy, including Strictly professional Karen Hauer, who commented: "Love you," while former pro Ola Jordan added three heart emojis and this year's contestant Catherine Tyldesley added: "Big love darling xxxx." Other fans also chimed in with messages of support, adding: "Sending so much love to you," "Beautiful photo of the two of you x," and "Blessings to you Lisa."

READ: Lisa Armstrong hits back as ex Ant McPartlin prepares for I'm a Celeb return

Lisa was heartbroken by the loss of her dad earlier this year

The 43-year-old has had a challenging time recently, following rumours that she and Ant are having trouble deciding on the terms of their divorce agreement. The couple married in 2006 and began divorce proceedings in 2018. Lisa took to Twitter at the weekend after the Daily Mail reported that she had turned down a generous offer to split her and her ex-husband's alleged £62 million fortune. After a follower tweeted to ask why she couldn't be happy with that amount, Lisa responded: "Don't believe the lies #justsaying."

MORE: Lisa Armstrong hits back as ex Ant McPartlin prepares for I'm a Celeb return

However, Lisa also had something to celebrate at the weekend, as she shared the news that she had been nominated for a prestigious Royal Television Award Society award for her work on Strictly. "So so thrilled," she wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.