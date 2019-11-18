Jeremy Corbyn's son Tommy causes a stir with his Hollywood looks The 25-year-old is being likened to Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood

All eyes will be on Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday night as he goes head-to-head with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in ITV's general election debate. But the Labour leader's son Tommy has also enjoyed his own 15 minutes of fame, after turning heads because of his Hollywood looks. Tommy has been likened to none other than Hollywood actor, Elijah Wood, best known for starring in The Lord of the Rings franchise.

Social media users have been swooning over Tommy, with one admirer on Twitter writing: "Currently obsessed with the fact that Corbyn's youngest son is basically Elijah Wood." Another Twitter user practically shouted, "So… this is Corbyn's son? HELLOOOOO COMRADE," while a third joked: "I'm almost as excited about the discovery of Tommy Corbyn as I was about Emma Watson's brother."

Tommy Corbyn is being likened to Hollywood actor Elijah Wood

Tommy is the youngest of Mr Corbyn's three sons with his ex-wife Claudia Bracchita; the former couple are also parents to Seb and Benjamin together. The 70-year-old Labour politician has been married to his third wife, Mexico-born Laura Alvarez, since 2013.

Earlier this year, Tommy opened London's first hemp shop and cafe on Stroud Green Road. He also painted the shop front with a big sign reading "Register to Vote" to encourage people to get involved with the December election. In 2017, Tommy also made headlines when he was mugged while making his way home in London. He said he was attacked by a man on a moped who stole his phone and tried to run him over as he walked through his father's Islington North constituency.

Tommy (right) pictured with step-mother Laura Alvarez and brother Ben Corbyn in 2015

The University of York graduate has been active on social media throughout his dad's election campaign, urging his followers to vote for Labour. Tommy's middle brother, Seb Corbyn, is also following in his father's footsteps. He was appointed chief of staff to Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell in 2015 after working on his dad's election campaign. He attended Cambridge University and became the centre of attention when a newspaper revealed his Tinder profile, complete with pictures of him posing with actress Judi Dench. Ben Corbyn, meanwhile, is a successful football coach with junior players at Premier League team Watford FC.