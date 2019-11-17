Social media platform Tik Tok isn't just for teenagers, as Victoria Beckham proved on Sunday! The fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur shared a video to her Instagram stories that showed her and her 17-year-old Romeo dancing to one of her hit Spice Girls songs, 1997's Spice Up Your Life. The pair grooved in the family's luxurious kitchen as a chef prepared food in the background. Whether intentionally or not, their outfits matched, with Victoria rocking a casual sweatshirt and black leggings look with neon yellow trainers while her son wore black trousers and a black sweater with a yellow smiley face on the front.

Victoria and husband David share three sons and a daughter

While Victoria appeared to remember the routine pretty well, Romeo seemed a little less sure – understandable as he wasn't born at the time of its release! The former pop star captioned the clip: "Check out our Tik Tok," adding the cry-laughing emoji and Romeo's username, @romeob7. Over on his account, the video had racked up more than 57,000 likes, and he had added the hashtags "#spicegirls" and "#poshmum".

Victoria has a busy week ahead, as her new moisturiser launches on Tuesday. The 45-year-old shared the news on Instagram earlier this weekend, writing: "I am so excited to finally announce my collaboration with Professor @augustinusbader. I have been working on this for a long long time and it has been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives that fresh, natural glow that I love. Launching this Tuesday 19th November @victoriabeckhambeauty."

Victoria and Romeo performed for his Tik Tok account

However, despite their many business ventures, Victoria and her husband, retired footballer David, also spend a lot of time with their children, especially on weekends, when they often share behind-the-scenes snippets with fans. The couple also share sons Brooklyn, 20, and Cruz, 14, as well as daughter Harper, who is eight. They celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this year, having married on 4 July 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

