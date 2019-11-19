Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez forced to spend three weeks apart The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are about to spend three entire weeks away from each other. The couple announced the news on Instagram, adding that Gorka was going to be away for work for almost a month. Little Mia could grow so much in that time!

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson HELLO! interview

Gemma uploaded a snap of Gorka and daughter Mia and wrote beneath the sweet photo: "Off to dance for 3 weeks.... Proud as punch but it’s always hard for him when he’s away. We used to have the 'one-week rule', where one of us would always travel to the other after that time, but it’s harder to do with Mia. Thank God for face time!" Many of Gemma's fans were quick to share advice. One wrote: "Gemma, at least you have your mum and wonderful friends and FaceTime." Another added: "I know, it's so hard when they go away. But this year is going so fast, he'll be back before you know it!"

MORE: Gorka Marquez pays sweet tribute to girlfriend Gemma Atkinson on her birthday

Gemma shared the news on Instagram

Gorka also took to Instagram to say how much he was going to miss Gemma and Mia, sharing a snap of the two helping him pack for his trip. Little Mia can be seen adorably bundled into his suitcase, with mum Gemma sitting next to her. Gorka added the caption: "Packing for work... three weeks away this time, wish I could take these two with me!"

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec reveals surprise Strictly partner

Gorka's fans were just as helpful, commenting things including: "Absence makes the heart grow fonder!" and "Credit to you Gorka, it must be so hard to leave your new formed family. What a great, dedicated worker you are. I admire that immensely. Bravo."

The news comes days after Gemma's 35th birthday, which was spent in Blackpool. Gemma, Gorka and the rest of the Strictly bunch enjoyed a wild night out in the seaside town.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.