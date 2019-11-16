Gorka Marquez paid a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson on Saturday as she celebrated her 35th birthday. The Strictly Come Dancing star posted a touching photo of Gemma cradling their daughter Mia on Instagram, and captioned the post: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY WORLD!! To my love, my rock, my best friend, the person who everyday puts a smile on my face and always make every second of a day brilliant just being by your side doing nothing just looking at you!"

He added: "To the best mummy thank you for growing our gorgeous daughter inside of you and bringing her safely and healthily into this world. I am the proudest man in the world... Today is your day and I’m the happiest man knowing that I get to be the one by your side in this day to celebrate it with our little family. Can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives by each other's sides seeing our little one grow and celebrate more birthdays together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY WORLD @glouiseatkinson."

Happy birthday, Gemma!

Gemma was touched by his public outpouring of love and simply commented on his post: "I love you", followed by a red heart emoji. She also shared her own sentimental message, revealing her birthday celebrations will be happening in Blackpool, where Gorka currently is with the rest of the Strictly cast for this weekend's show.

The family are currently in Blackpool for Strictly

She said: "Feeling blessed to have another year under my belt! Another year of memories to talk about and look back on. Here’s to being 35. Tonight is my first night out having a drink since finding out I was pregnant. My last drink was 16th nov 2018. Already stocked up on the beige food to help with the hangover tomorrow... Good luck putting me to bed later Gorks. Blackpool, here I come!!"

