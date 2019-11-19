Rod Stewart was given some devastating news from his doctor on Monday afternoon, having been told that he was too unwell to sing that evening at the Royal Variety Performance. The Maggie May singer has been suffering from a nasty throat infection, and instead had to rest at home. After making a statement on social media to let his fans know, the star has since posted a far more upbeat message on Twitter. On Tuesday evening, the singer shared a throwback picture of himself wearing a bright yellow shirt, and captioned it: "They should have called me Mellow Yellow, don't cha think?" Fans were quick to respond to the post, with many wishing Rod a speedy recovery. "Is it your favourite colour Rod? Keep yourself warm and get well," one wrote, while another added: "Hear you are under the weather, get well soon."

Rod Stewart has shared an uplifting post following his illness

The Sailing hitmaker had admitted that he was devastated to not be performing at the Royal Variety Performance. On Monday, he wrote: "Due to a throat infection and on strict doctor's orders I'm absolutely devastated to say I'm unable to perform at The Royal Variety Performance tonight, an amazing show which I love being part of. It's going to be a great evening with some fantastic talent and I'm very disappointed that I can't be there to give my support. Varitey4Charity."

The Sailing hitmaker was forced to pull out of the Royal Variety Performance

Rod's presence was very much missed at the star-studded event, which was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with other performers including Robbie Williams and the cast of Mary Poppins. Rod's health concern follows just two months after he opened up about his secret three-year battle with prostate cancer. The 74-year-old singer was diagnosed with the illness in February 2016 during a routine check-up, and opened up about his cancer fight during a fundraising event for the Prostate Project in Surrey in September. "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests," he shared.

In October, Rod's wife Penny Lancaster opened up about the impact his cancer diagnosis had on their family during an appearance on Loose Women. The mother-of-two broke down in tears as she explained why they kept the diagnosis a secret from the world for nearly three years. "It was our choice to come out [with the news], as it were. Rod was performing at a prostate cancer event with the Faces," she explained. "After a few songs he said, 'Hi everyone, thank you so much for coming and I have to just take this moment, I owe it to everyone, I'm a survivor.""

The couple only shared the news with their older children first. "We told the older ones… It would be too much for them [the younger ones] to understand," explained Penny. "When daddy finally told everybody the good news, and to get the message out there for guys out there over 50 go and get the test, then we told the little ones."

