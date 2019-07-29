Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster reflect on special memory in family How lovely!

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are sailing around Europe with their two sons Alastair and Aiden, and they had something very special to celebrate over the weekend. The celebrity couple returned to Portofino in Italy, where 12 years ago they had said their vows on their wedding day. Penny shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of the pair exploring the town, and wrote in the caption: "Remembering 12 years ago when we tied the knot and said forever in St Margarita/Portfino Italy." While the couple actually got married on 16 June, this was the first time that they had been able to get over to the beautiful village. Many of their fans were still quick to wish them a belated happy anniversary, while others commented on what a lovely photo it was of the two of them.

Rod and Penny got married in 2007 in a medieval abbey in Portofino, surrounded by 100 guests. Penny reflected on her wedding day in HELLO!, revealing that Rod had told her that he wanted her to have her dream wedding. She said: "He said: 'I'll take care of the band and the booze, but the rest is up to you.' I love organising every little detail, from the linen on the table to the flowers." What's more, the couple then renewed their vows on their tenth wedding anniversary, which was held at their home in Essex – this time in the presence of their sons.

The celebrity couple are currently on holiday with their two sons

For the past week, Penny, Rod and their sons have been sailing around Europe. They started off in the south of France, and have so far been to Provence and Monaco, before arriving in Italy over the weekend. Penny has been sharing updates on social media from their travels so far, including a sweet video of Rod bonding with sons Alastair and Aiden inside their cruise ship. In the footage, the trio were seen sitting around a table playing board games.

Most recently, Penny posted a video of Alastair and a friend enjoying a thrill-seeking afternoon on an intense boat ride. The video showed the two boys being thrown up in the air, but the doting mum was quick to reassure her followers that nobody was harmed, writing in the video's caption: "Alastair and his buddy on an adrenaline speedy, bouncy ride (and all was well!)"

