Rod Stewart finally announces huge news after revealing secret cancer battle The singer recently revealed he had fought a three-year battle with prostate cancer

Sir Rod Stewart has finally revealed his exciting news after teasing fans that a "special" announcement was imminent. The Maggie May singer – who revealed on Saturday that he has been secretly battling cancer – announced on Wednesday that he is releasing a brand new album! The 74-year-old will release 'You're In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra', an album which pairs classic vocal tracks from his most popular songs with new arrangements performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album also features a new version of the hit song 'It Takes Two' featuring Robbie Williams and a brand-new song 'Stop Loving Her Today'.

Rod's new album is released on 22 November

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the star shared a behind the scenes snap of himself sitting under studio lights. He didn't give much away, but teased: "Something special to share with you tomorrow [winking emoji]." Needless to say, the announcement sent fans into meltdown. One replied: "Ah! Cannot wait to hear about it!" And another asked: "Will it be a Faces tour?" While the news isn't a Faces tour, Rod will no doubt perform some of his new tracks during the continuation of his current world tour, which hits the UK in November and December.

Over the weekend the singer revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 during a routine check-up, and that this marked the start of his three-year battle with the disease. Rod also revealed that he was lucky that his cancer was caught early, and if it hadn't been he may not be here today. Because of that, he urged men to get their prostates checked regularly.

MORE: Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster reflect on special memory in family

Rod has collaborated with Robbie Williams on his new record

Speaking at a fundraising event for Prostate Project in Surrey alongside his former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood, Rod told the audience: "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests."

READ: Stephen Fry reveals five stone weight loss after lifestyle overhaul following cancer battle

The father-of-eight has been in remission since July and claims that the key to his progress was positivity. He told The Mirror: "If you're positive, and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face. I've worked for two years and I've just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.