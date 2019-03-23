Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reveals plans to move in with girlfriend Ashley Roberts Such a major milestone!

Despite keeping their new relationship underwraps during the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts' feelings for each other are now well and truly public. In fact, Strictly professional Giovanni has even hinted that the pair are going to move in together very soon. Speaking to The Sun on Friday, he said: "It's going amazing. I'm hoping to take her home to Italy to meet my parents soon, and I'll go to America to meet her family." He then added: "We'll be living in England together hopefully. We're happy." How cute?

Earlier this week, Giovanni put some time aside from his latest tour to enjoy a romantic outing with Ashley. Giovanni took to Instagram to share a series of sweet posts, including one of the pair kissing in front of a park lake. He simply wrote "Love" across the image.

It's been a month since Giovanni and Ashley attended their first public event as a couple. They confirmed their romance at the end of last year before embarking on the Strictly tour - and after spending some time together in Miami over Christmas. Speaking to Weekend magazine in January, the former Pussycat Doll said she was "seeing" Giovanni, but refused to be pressed about how their relationship began. "It's just starting now! This is when it's starting, but it’s still early days!" she said, after confirming: "Yes we are seeing each other. And now the show is done we can spend a bit more time together. We’re getting to know each other, and it's nice."

