Strictly's Ashley Roberts reveals why she and Giovanni Pernice won't be hit by infamous curse

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts has explained why the infamous Strictly curse won't affect her and her boyfriend Giovanni Pernice. The couple met after Ashley starred on the show last year, but their romance only came to light in January following the end of the series.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Ashley was grilled by Piers Morgan about the level of commitment between them. "Are you worried about him dancing with some hot woman, if he gets placed with whoever it may be?" Piers asked about the upcoming series. Laughing, Ashley replied: "That is a good question, but I do trust him."

The singer, 37, also explained: "We had a romance on the show, it evolved into something so much bigger after that. I feel like we have a real connection, he's supportive and he's so excited I'm doing Waitress. He said, 'I'm gonna be there on the 17th June for the first night.'"

Ashley, who is set to play Dawn in the musical, was first rumoured to be dating pro dancer Giovanni at the end of December, just a few weeks after Strictly wrapped. At the time, Ashley denied the reports, telling HELLO! magazine: "Everybody hangs out. We're a good group of people and everybody supports each other but he and I are just friends. I have been really busy and this show has been taking up a lot of time – that has been my main focus."

She added: "I was in a relationship that ended earlier this year and while I really am open and would love to find someone to share my life with, it's got to be the right person. I'm good with my own company and I'm an advocate of being confident being on your own. Someone who comes in is an added bonus."

But in January, Strictly fan favourite Giovanni confirmed their romance. And it sounds like their relationship is going from strength to strength, as the Italian hunk, 28, told The Sun in March: "It's going amazing. I'm hoping to take her home to Italy to meet my parents soon, and I'll go to America to meet her family. We'll be living in England together hopefully. We're happy."

