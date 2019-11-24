I'm a Celebrity's Adele Roberts on her relationship with Jade Goody

I'm A Celebrity's Adele Roberts is known mainly for her work as a DJ on BBC Radio 1, but reality show fans may remember that she was also one of the early housemates on Big Brother, appearing in 2002 alongside the late Jade Goody and This Morning's Alison Hammond. At the time, the star made headlines for an argument she had with Jade during the show – after Jade became upset when Adele told her she had a verruca on her foot. The row escalated, and Adele was heard saying: "I'm going to [explicit] deck her, seriously."

Adele appeared on Big Brother in 2002

Before flying out to the jungle, the DJ spoke out on her past, saying she felt remorseful about her Big Brother experience. "Looking back, I carried a lot of guilt about the way I acted in Big Brother and I feel like I let myself down and I could have been a much nicer person," she said. "I'd like to show a better side to myself this time. To both the campmates in there by treating them better but also to come out and have a positive experience not a negative one."

MORE: Who is Adele Roberts' girlfriend? Find out everything you need to know

Adele has certainly entertained viewers with her I'm A Celebrity stint so far, particularly by choosing a picture of Loose Women's Jane McDonald for her luxury item! Her girlfriend Kate recently explained the decision on Twitter, writing: "I can clear this up. All the campmates have to have different luxury items - they’re not allowed to double up on anything. So Adele's first choice of a family photo was already taken which she didn’t mind because she knew there’d be campmates who’d love a pic of their children in there with them. Second choice, a pillow, was another goner as it's usually the most requested item. Pretty much everything she wanted after that was already taken too."

With girlfriend Kate Holderness

She continued: "The brief was 'something to make you happy' so she chose something that never fails to cheer her up and something that reminds her of early morning Radio 1 listeners – it’s a bit of a long running feature on Adele’s show, when they’re having a bit of a slump and feeling down a listener will request 'a bit of Jane' to get them through the day. I do have to say that most of her decisions are made at 2am when she gets up for her show, most things make perfect sense as that time."

MORE: A look back at I'm a Celebrity star Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne's love story

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.