Who is I'm a Celebrity's Adele Roberts' girlfriend? Find out everything you need to know The BBC Radio 1 presenter is in a relationship with Kate Holderness

Adele Roberts caused quite a stir during her stint in I'm a Celebrity thanks mainly to her luxury item – a photo of Loose Women's Jane McDonald! At the time, her girlfriend Kate Holderness set the record straight on just why Adele chose a photo of the cruise-ship singer, revealing that the brief was "something that makes you happy". Kate said on Twitter: "She chose something that never fails to cheer her up and something that reminds her of early morning Radio 1 listeners." Sadly, Adele was the first celebrity to be evicted from the jungle, but she did enjoy a reunion with her girlfriend - and a couple week's of pampering at a five-star hotel!

Adele was soon reunited with her girlfriend Kate following her eviction from the jungle

Adele was greeted with a passionate kiss and embrace by Kate, who was waiting for her at the end of the bridge as she made her final walk out of camp. It wasn't long before the hungry celeb tucked into some delicious-looking food at the luxury Palazzo Versace hotel, and Adele wasted no time in thanking her supporters for their kind messages while she was away. So with food in her belly and her girlfriend by her side, leaving the jungle first didn't seem too bad. But what else do we know about Adele's girlfriend?

Who is Adele Roberts girlfriend Kate Holderness?

Kate Holderness is an actress and vlogger who has enjoyed a steady TV career since 1997. Her first acting gig was on the CITV show Knight School. In 2013, she appeared in several episodes of Coronation Street as Jamie Lee. She moved over to the BBC where she starred in period dramas Henry VIII and his Six Wives, in which she played his final wife Catherine Parr, and 2017’s Elizabeth I. She's also enjoyed roles in Heartbeat and Emmerdale.

How long have Adele Roberts and Kate Holderness been dating?

It is unknown exactly how long the couple have been dating, but during Adele's appearance on Big Brother in 2002, she did reveal she had a girlfriend outside of the house, however, this may not have been Kate.

Kate and Adele host a cooking show on YouTube

Does Adele Roberts work with her girlfriend?

Adele and Kate are big cooking fans and host their own food show on their YouTube channel, Friday Night Fakeaway. The series sees them make restaurant-style creations with unusually healthy ingredients. Kate is also running Adele's social media channels while she is in the jungle.

When was Adele Roberts on Big Brother?

Adele appeared in series three of Big Brother in 2002, where she lasted 43 days, alongside the late Jade Goody and This Morning's Alison Hammond. Ahead of her stint on I'm a Celebrity, Adele admitted that she regretted the argument she had with Jade during their time on the show. Jade was left upset after Adele poked fun at her for not knowing what a verruca was. Adele has since apologised for the explosive argument that followed.

Adele revealed she was bisexual on Big Brother in 2002

What has Adele Roberts said about doing I’m a Celebrity?

Adele believes she will cope with sleep deprivation thanks to her early starts on BBC Radio 1 and aims to build a makeshift studio to keep her campmates entertained. However, she’s not so enthusiastic about other aspects of jungle life… "I’ve only camped once and that was the worst night of my life,” she revealed. “I hate spiders. If I see one, I can’t speak, I freeze and I do this weird thing where I wring my hands together!”

