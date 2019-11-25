Due to their busy schedules, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez haven't been able to spend as much time together as they would like, but over the weekend they enjoyed a loved-up date night. And it wasn't just the celebrity couple who enjoyed their evening, but their devoted fans too, who were delighted to see a new photo of the pair. After A-Rod shared a picture from the evening on Instagram, comments soon came in. One follower wrote: "Reunited finally," while another commented: "Love to see you together." A third added: "Can't wait until the wedding!"

After getting engaged in March, the couple are planning to walk down the aisle in the near future, and while they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, JLo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Jennifer's daughter Emme, and Alex's children Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

The celebrity couple celebrated A-Rod's daughter Natasha's 15th birthday earlier in the month

The couple's date night follows just a week after their special family celebration, as they got together to mark Alex's daughter Natasha's birthday. The baseball player was joined by his ex-wife and Natasha's mum, Cynthia Scurtis, as well as JLo and her twins to mark the special occasion, and he shared a touching tribute to his first-born on social media. He wrote: "To my beautiful, amazing daughter….I can’t believe how old you are now and how much you’ve grown. I am so proud of the girl you’ve become and continue to be each day. I am so lucky to have you as my daughter and so honored to be your dad. Happy Birthday, Tashi!!! I love you so much!!!"

Jennifer also paid tribute to Natasha, posting on her own Instagram account a picture of the pair, along with the message: "Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!! May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day."

