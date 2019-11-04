Jennifer Lopez shares rare photo of her twins Max and Emme The Hustlers actress shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum to twins Max and Emme, and over the weekend the family celebrated Halloween in serious style! The Hustlers actress shared a sweet photo of the 11-year-olds dressed up for the celebrations, with Emme wearing a pink T-shirt and tutu to look like a Care Bear, while Max was dressed as a skull. In the caption, the doting mum wrote: "My Halloween coconuts." Jennifer shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the pair have remained on good terms since their divorce. Marc regularly attends school events with Jennifer, and also gets on well with the star's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme got into the Halloween spirit

The singer and A-Rod - who has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, from his first marriage - have been praised for creating a close-knit blended family, and have spoken out about their children's close relationship with each other. JLo told People about how their families clicked right away, saying: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice." Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

Jennifer and A-Rod with their children

A-Rod popped the question to Jennifer in March and while the pair haven't yet decided on a date or a venue for their wedding, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September, JLo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

For now, it's non-stop work for the celebrity couple. Jennifer is currently filming her upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, where she is working alongside Owen Wilson. The story follows Jennifer playing a pop singer who decides to marry the first person she sees after her public Madison Square Garden wedding is ruined by her cheating boyfriend.

