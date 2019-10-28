Jennifer Lopez spends time apart from A-Rod – and has the sweetest tribute to him The Hustlers actress and baseball star are couple goals!

Due to their busy work schedules, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez haven't had the chance to spend as much time with each other as they would like to. The loved-up couple have been missing each other a lot, and have been sharing some seriously cute tributes to each other during their time apart. Over the weekend, the Hustlers actress took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of the pair embracing at a red carpet event, which Alex had originally posted on his own account. He had written: "Miss you," and she replied: "Same!" which was accompanied by a red love heart emoji.

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod are missing each other!

Jennifer has been busy filming in Manhatten, New York, over the past few weeks for her upcoming movie, Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson. The story follows Jennifer playing a pop singer who decides to marry the first person she sees after her public Madison Square Garden wedding is ruined by her cheating boyfriend. Owen plays a maths teacher who she vows to tie the knot with.

The celebrity couple are set to get married very soon

A-Rod popped the question to Jennifer in March and while the pair haven't yet decided on a date or a venue for their wedding, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. JLo revealed in September that her son Max will walk her down the aisle during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

The singer and A-Rod have been praised for creating a close-knit blended family, and have spoken out about their children's close relationship with each other. JLo told People about how their families clicked right away, saying: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice." Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

