Jennifer Lopez breaks down in tears after achieving career goal

Jennifer Lopez has had an amazing year – with a world tour, new movie, and not to mention getting engaged to the love of her life, Alex Rodriguez. But it didn't stop there, as in September she was told that she would be co-headlining the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, alongside Shakira. And on Wednesday, A-Rod revealed that his fiancée had broken down in tears after finding out the news. While visiting Today, he recalled: "She's been rehearsing for, like, six weeks," adding that it "has been a dream her whole life and she's been close a few times." He said: "When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears."

Jennifer Lopez cried when she heard she would be co-headlining the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

The Jenny from the Block singer wants to make the show "beautiful" and "fun" and is hard at work rehearsing for it already, as it's taking place in the not-to-distant future on 2 February. "I have been doing a lot of meetings about Super Bowl, been prepping and hiring the people and putting concepts and ideas for the show together," she said. "We are super excited. We want to make it a beautiful, impactful, enjoyable fun show for everybody. We want to bring everybody together. That's the point. We as artists have that rare gift to be able to do that, and that's what I think our main goal is."

Jennifer and A-Rod are getting ready to tie the knot

Jennifer is not only rehearsing for Super Bowl, but is also filming her upcoming rom com film, Marry Me, alongside actor Owen Wilson. The story follows the mother-of-two playing a pop singer who decides to marry the first person she sees after her public Madison Square Garden wedding is ruined by her cheating boyfriend. When Jennifer isn't working, she's spending time with her family. The star shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and is also set to become a stepmum to A-Rod's daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11.

The couple are planning to walk down the aisle in the near future, and while they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, JLo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

