Jennifer Lopez delighted as she reveals exciting news about her music

Jennifer Lopez had a special reason to celebrate on Tuesday evening after she found out that her new song Baila Conmigo had reached number one on the Latin Pop Digital Songs chart. The star took to Instagram Stories to share her delight with her followers, writing: "Yes omg! Gracias." Jlo released her new song – which means 'dance with me' in Spanish - at the beginning of October, and marked her first Spanish-language single since last year's song Te Guste. It's been an incredible time for Jennifer and her music career. The star recently returned home following her world tour, It's My Party, and in September, it was revealed that she would be hosting the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, following in the footsteps of other performers such as Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga.

Jennifer Lopez was delighted that her new single had reached number one in the Latin Pop Digital Songs chart

As well as her singing career, Jennifer is also doing incredibly well with her acting too. The mother-of-two impressed in her new film Hustlers, in which she also co-produced with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. She is not stopping anytime soon either, as she is now shooting for upcoming romcom Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson. The story follows Jennifer playing a pop singer who decides to marry the first person she sees after her public Madison Square Garden wedding is ruined by her cheating boyfriend. Owen plays a maths teacher who she vows to tie the knot with.

JLo and A-Rod are getting ready to tie the knot

Jennifer's personal life is equally as busy, with the star balancing her career alongside looking after her twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The star lives with her children and fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and will soon be mum to his two daughters Natasha, 14, and 11-year-old Ella. The singer and A-Rod have been praised for creating a close-knit blended family, and have spoken out about their children's close relationship with each other. JLo told People about how their families clicked right away, saying: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

A-Rod popped the question to Jennifer in March and while the pair haven't yet decided on a date or a venue for their wedding, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. JLo revealed in September that her son Max will walk her down the aisle during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

