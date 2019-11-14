Stacey Solomon and partner Joe Swash have shot their first ever Christmas card and the pictures are absolutely adorable. The festive shots show the Solomon-Swash clan decked out in seasonal jumpers as Stacey and Joe lean in for a kiss beneath the mistletoe while the kids look hilariously unimpressed.

The Loose Women star shared the snaps to mark the launch of the Card Factory’s Festive Family Photocards – a nifty in-store and online service that offers families the chance to have their very own family Christmas card photoshoot, à la Kardashians. The service will be available at select stores up and down the UK throughout November and online at CardFactory.co.uk until December 20th.

Stacey and her family posed for the snaps to mark the launch of the Card Factory’s Festive Family Photocards

Stacey and Joe might look loved up in their Christmas snaps, but on Tuesday night Stacey, 30, revealed that partner Joe, 37, was less than impressed with her when they attended ITV's Palooza, held at the Royal Festival Hall. Although the pair had a fantastic time at the star-studded event, Stacey was desperate to get home to her three sons.

Stacey shared a series of Instagram Stories with her fans on the night, including one filmed as the couple headed home. In the clip, she admits with a laugh, "Joe's not happy that I made him leave early!" Joe then interjects, "I bought a new jacket and waistcoat. Wasted!" "He's fuming!" his girlfriend concludes. "I'm sorry!" In her caption for the video, Stacey further explained: "There is an after party happening now but Joe and I are on our way home… loved being out, for about an hour, now I'm desperate to get home and see those pickles!"

Stacey and Joe have been dating for around three years now, and on 23 May welcomed little Rex, their first baby together. Stacey is also a mum to sons Zachary, 11, and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe has a 12-year-old son, Harry, from his previous relationship with Emma Sophocleous.

