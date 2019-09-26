Stacey Solomon has 'meltdown' during trip to pool with baby Rex The Loose Women star revealed all on Thursday

Stacey Solomon made a mad dash to the swimming baths on Thursday to attend a class with baby Rex and it seemed like nothing was going right for the Loose Women star. The mother-of-three revealed that she'd forgotten to shave her armpits, was using her bra strap as a hairband and even put baby Rex's swimming suit on back to front!

In a hilarious Instagram post, the 29-year-old explained: "I missed the [swim] session last week and I need to catch up. Forgot a hairband so I used my bra strap and forgot to shave my armpits. Here we go." Stacey then added a snap of gorgeous little Rex in his wetsuit and added: "Also realised after looking at this pic that I put his wetsuit on back to front. I thought it was hard to get on. Oh well, it did the job."

It's been a busy week for both mum and baby. Stacey didn’t get to bed until late on Wednesday evening after attending an Action for Children charity event and earlier in the day baby Rex accompanied his mum to work – appearing on the Loose Women panel. The adorable four-month-old even met This Morning presenters Holly and Phil for the first time and the presenters were taken aback by the sweet little tot.

Phil said: "Can we have a close-up of that baby, please? We haven't had enough of the baby, we need a close-up!" Holly gushed: "He is so cute... Oh my gosh, he's just amazing! Congratulations!" She added: "We need more babies, just everywhere! They're the best." Stacey said that she was excited to be back at work, but added: "I'm a little bit nervous to be back, it's been a while!"

