Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's fans are hopeful that they will get engaged after latest romantic gesture The Loose Women star and her boyfriend went on a romantic trip to Brussels for Stacey's 30th birthday

Stacey Solomon is one very lucky girl! The Loose Women star was treated to a romantic trip to Brussels by her boyfriend Joe Swash, who whisked her away for her 30th birthday. The former EastEnders actor paid a sweet tribute to his girlfriend of three years to mark her big day on Saturday, sharing a lovely picture of the pair in front of their house, and wrote: "Happy birthday my darling you are the most special woman in my life I love your smile, your laugh, and your ginormous granny pants. Thank you for being the best girlfriend I could wish for. Hope you've had a lovely weekend you deserve the world love you." Many fans were quick to comment on Joe's gushing post, with many of them speculating that it wouldn’t be long before he asked Stacey to marry him. "Get married please," one wrote, while another commented: "Get down on one knee already." A third remarked: "You two need to get married, gorgeous pair." A fourth added: "If you like it, then you should put a ring on it!"

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are serious loved-up

Stacey and Joe have been dating since 2016 and are happier than ever. The former X Factor finalist previously opened up about her relationship with HELLO!, saying of Joe: "We are like the same person, we come from really similar backgrounds and we've got so much in common. He's absolutely lovely, I'm so lucky." It's been a whirlwind year for Stacey and Joe, who welcomed their first child Rex in May. Rex has blended their families together as Stacey is also mum to two sons from previous relationships - 11-year-old Zachary and seven-year-old Leighton, while Joe shares a 12-year-old son, Harry, with his ex.

Stacey recently shared a sweet photo of Joe doting on baby Rex

Stacey recently paid tribute to Joe and thanked him for being an amazing father. She shared a new picture of the two of them together and wrote in the caption: "Realised I haven't posted a picture of Joe and me on our own since before Rex was born. I think it's a combination of loving a family picture and momentary dislike for each other. All jokes aside, I take the mickey out of him a LOT and moan at him MOST days but I bloody love this man. He brings me endless hours of laughter both with and at him, he loves me so much it makes my stomach happy and he is the best father and male role model I could ever wish for. So I forced him outside with me to sit on a soggy hay bale so I could get a picture with him in front of the autumn door to show my appreciation. I do love you @realjoeswashy very much."

