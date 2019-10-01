Stacey Solomon teases new Loose Women panellist The X-Factor star was even given a birthday cake!

Stacey Solomon's birthday might not be until Friday, but celebrations were well underway on Tuesday's Loose Women, and Stacey even teased a new Loose Women panellist – Sophie Hinchliffe aka Mrs Hinch! Sadly it was just wishful thinking on Stacey's part, but we're sure Mrs Hinch's legions of fans would love to see her as a permanent member of the team!

Mrs Hinch – a cleaning sensation who already has more than 2.7 million Instagram followers – even made Stacey a delicious-looking birthday cake, which was shaped like a unicorn!

Stacey jokingly suggested Mrs Hinch join the Loose Women panel

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, is a 29-year-old from Maldon in Essex, and she perfectly summed herself up in a recent Instagram post, saying: "Yes I'm only 29 but I would prefer to clean, attempt to cook, sew and buy baskets than go clubbing. That's Mrs Hinch for ya, and I'm proud of it."

Stacey's birthday celebrations are already in full swing

Before she embarked on her career as one of the most successful cleaners on the internet, Sophie was a hairdresser and only started her now-famous Instagram account in March of 2018, telling HELLO!: " I've always enjoyed home interior design but as soon as my husband and I bought our first house together I was super excited to make it a home. I really wanted to post décor photos on Instagram but didn't want to bore my friends and family, so I started @mrshinchhome! I never imagined for a second that my account would become so popular! It's absolutely crazy and I'm so overwhelmed but so grateful all at the same time! I'm just so happy it's resulted in such a positive space for everyone."

It's been a busy week for Stacey, not only is it the doting mum-of-three's 30th birthday on Friday, but Stacey has been busy giving her house a beautiful autumnal makeover! The 29-year-old showed off her newly decorated porch on Sunday, and it featured a beautiful leaf wreath.

Sharing a series of photos of her gorgeous doorway on Instagram, Stacey's wreath was comprised of sunflowers, leaves and colourful foliage. Adding to the look was a crate adorned with a selection of pumpkins, with a wicker basket and a bale of hay.

