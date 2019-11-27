Dan Osborne has continued to dismiss claims he cheated on his wife Jacqueline Jossa. The former TOWIE star has shared an Instagram video showing himself and his daughters on their way to Australia, where Jacqueline is taking part in I'm a Celebrity. Mid-journey, Dan chose to address the affair claims that surfaced on the reality TV show, when fellow campmate Myles Stephenson told Jacqueline he believed Dan had cheated on her with his ex, Gabby Allen.

"We're coming @jacjossa," Dan captioned a Boomerang video of the family on the plane, alongside a heart emoji. He followed it up with: "On second plane now! Taking off now to get to Oz! Safe to say Mia isn't a fan of this journey." Dan added," P.S. Don't believe everything you read," next to a snoozing face emoji.

Dan is en route to Australia to see his wife

Earlier this week, The Sun also revealed scenes on I'm a Celebrity, which were not broadcast, which show Jacqueline saying she did not want to continue the show without speaking to her husband about Myles' claims. Clearly emotional, Jacqueline was allowed to leave Dan a voicemail and he was able to respond.

MORE: Peter Andre surprises fans with wish for baby number five

Dan, 28, and Jacqueline, 27, share two daughters together: Ella, four, and one-year-old Mia. When the former EastEnders actress was expecting baby number two, her husband of less than one year, Dan, was accused of having an affair with Love Island star Gabby. However, Dan continuously denied the claims and this week, again set the record straight on photos allegedly showing him partying with a group of women.

The former TOWIE star dismissed the claims

MORE: Alex Jones reveals sons have been 'really unwell'

"I went to a charity ball with my management team, but I get criticised whatever I do," he told Heat magazine. "Pictures get taken even when you can't see my manager standing right next to me when I'm talking to people. It gets a bit boring, to be honest, and everyone around me knows the truth – that's all that matters."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.