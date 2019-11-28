Lisa Faulkner reveals she is feeling blue in honest post - take a look

Lisa Faulkner has shared an honest post with her Instagram followers, admitting she is having an "off day". Sharing a selfie on her Stories, the 47-year-old - who recently tied the knot with MasterChef judge John Torode - wrote: "No idea why but feeling very blue and tired and just a bit odd. Lucky to be sitting in my sister's warm home having a coffee and a chat with her. Sending positive thoughts to anyone feeling the same today."

The former EastEnders star has in the past opened up about keeping a healthy mind thanks to her lifestyle. "I've done yoga for the past nearly 20 years and I absolutely love it," she said last year, according to Irish News. "I do mainly hatha yoga." Lisa also revealed her passion for meditation, adding: "It does more for my head than it does for my body. It isn't too bad for my body either, so it's good all round."

Meanwhile, the candid post comes shortly after Lisa paid tribute to her new husband on their one-month wedding anniversary. "Married a month today @johntorodecooks thank you for making me so very happy and for our lovely anniversary weekend," she shared. "I love being your wife. Thanks for the pic @jamesfearphotography I will try and stop posting now." To which, John replied: "You just made me cry... love you."

Since getting married on 24 October, the couple haven't shied away from posting gushy posts about one another. To mark one month of marriage, the celebrity chef shared a never-before-seen photo of the newlyweds from their first dance and added the caption: "Married four weeks today... our first dance. Bloody hell you are gorgeous @lisafaulknercooks properly gorgeous. Love you. Thank you @aynhoepark what a place to celebrate and thank you @jamesfearphotography that’s you in the background. #marriedlife #firstdance #lovelovelove #aynhoepark."

