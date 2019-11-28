Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher shares rare wedding photos to celebrate fourth wedding anniversary with wife Liz

Congratulations to Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Marsland, who are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday. The Strictly Come Dancing fan favourite took to his Instagram page to share a series of wedding pictures to mark the special occasion. "8th November 2015," he wrote in the caption. "Happy 4 Year Wedding Anniversary darling. You're the love of my life @eliza_marsland #creatingmemories."

The couple, who are now proud parents to two young children, Marnie and Milo, tied the knot on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine - and at the time, Kelvin said the wedding was a dream come true. "I knew I wanted to marry Liz the day I met her. Deep down I knew she was The One," the Emmerdale actor said of his long-time love. "The image of Liz coming towards me up the aisle will live with me for ever. She took my breath away. She looked so beautiful," he added.

The couple, who knew each other when they were children but only got together when they met again around ten years ago, tied the knot in a magical ceremony at London's One Mayfair. After ten years together, it was the thought of starting a family that finally pushed the lovebirds to marry. "I always felt it was inevitable we would get married one day, but when we started thinking about having children, I knew I had to get a move on – especially as I’d love to have five," he said with a laugh. "We didn’t need a piece of paper to prove anything because we know we love each other. But now that it’s here, it feels so right. Marriage completes us."

Meanwhile, Kelvin has often spoken about his family throughout his time on Strictly. He dedicated his Trip a Little Light Fantastic Charleston during movie week to his young daughter, Marnie. "My daughter Marnie – I took her for the first time to the cinema for the first time this year to see Mary Poppins Returns and she was absolutely transfixed and loves it," he gushed. "I couldn't believe it when I found out that we would be dancing to this song."

