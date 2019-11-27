John Torode acts coy after Holly Willoughby quizzes him about his travel plans with Lisa Faulkner

Although it's been a month since John Torode and Lisa Faulkner got married, it seems as if the newlyweds are set to embark on their honeymoon over the Christmas period. The MasterChef judge confirmed that he would be taking another short break from his filming commitments from This Morning during his segment on Wednesday. "Now the other thing is, just so you know, I won't see you now until after Christmas," he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner married last month

Without hesitation, Holly asked: "Are you off to Australia?" To which, John replied: "No, I'm off to somewhere else - somewhere secret. I can't tell you… but what would you want me to cook for Christmas if I was to show people at home something for Christmas?"

The comments come shortly after John, 54, opened up about his Christmas tradition with his wife during a chat with HELLO!. "I get some lovely photos [from Lisa] every single year," he shared. "She makes a sort of book of our photos from the year, so that for me is really special." The photo album would no doubt make the perfect opportunity to reminisce on their recent wedding. The couple said "I do" in a beautiful ceremony at Aynhoe Park last month, and have been on cloud nine ever since.

As well as revealing the thoughtful present he receives from Lisa, the celebrity chef talked about the very special gift he received from his daughter last year. "[It was] a glass jar, and my daughter said 'if you ever miss me and I'm not around, inside there are memories,'" he told HELLO!. "And she'd rolled up little bits of paper with photos and all the things she'd written and the jar's full of them." He continued: "And if I ever miss her I open up the jar and take a little roll out and there's a photo of us saying something funny."

